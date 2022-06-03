RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Only true Delay fans can score 8/8 on this quiz

Berlinda Entsie

You can’t claim to be a strong Delay stan if you don’t do well on this quiz. Take it and prove yourself:

What is the TV show host's real name?

Delay Frimpong Manso
Deloris Delay Manso
Deloris Frimpong Manso
Deloris Frimpong Manso Next question

Which year was Delay born?

1980
1982
1985
1982 Next question

Delay is a not a Ghanaian:

True
False
Maybe
False Next question

Which senior High School did Delay attend?

Aburi Girls' Senior High School
Methodist Girls' Senior High School
Wesley Girls' Senior High School
Aburi Girls' Senior High School Next question

Which radio station did Delay start her career?

Oman FM
Wontumi radio
Life FM
Life FM Next question

Which year did Delay win the GOWA Most Outstanding Woman of the Year

2020
2021
2022
2020 Next question

Delay was a character in the popular 'Afia Schwarzenegger' series:

True
False
Never
True Next question

Which of these statements about Delay is true:

Delay is married
Delay went to Methodist University College Ghana
Delay has a child
Delay went to Methodist University College Ghana Next question
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

