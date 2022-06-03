Quiz: Only true Delay fans can score 8/8 on this quiz
You can’t claim to be a strong Delay stan if you don’t do well on this quiz. Take it and prove yourself:
Recommended articles
What is the TV show host's real name?
Delay Frimpong Manso
Deloris Delay Manso
Deloris Frimpong Manso
Deloris Frimpong Manso Next question
Which year was Delay born?
1980
1982
1985
1982 Next question
Delay is a not a Ghanaian:
True
False
Maybe
False Next question
Which senior High School did Delay attend?
Aburi Girls' Senior High School
Methodist Girls' Senior High School
Wesley Girls' Senior High School
Aburi Girls' Senior High School Next question
Which radio station did Delay start her career?
Oman FM
Wontumi radio
Life FM
Life FM Next question
Which year did Delay win the GOWA Most Outstanding Woman of the Year
2020
2021
2022
2020 Next question
Delay was a character in the popular 'Afia Schwarzenegger' series:
True
False
Never
True Next question
Which of these statements about Delay is true:
Delay is married
Delay went to Methodist University College Ghana
Delay has a child
Delay went to Methodist University College Ghana Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh