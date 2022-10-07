This quiz will test your knowledge on how well you know the Vice President. Try it!
Quiz: What do you know about Dr. Bawumia?
Ghanaian Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is being celebrated across the country for attaining another milestone.
Read Also
Which year was Dr. Bawumia appointed as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana?
2005
2006
2004
2006 Next question
When was Dr. Bawumia born?
October 7
October 10
September 6
October 7 Next question
Where was Dr. Bawumia born?
Walewale
Accra
Tamale
Tamale Next question
Which secondary school did Dr. Bawumia attend?
Prempeh College
Presec, Legon
Tamale Secondary School
Tamale Secondary School Next question
Which year was Dr. Bawumia selected as running mate for Nana Addo?
2008
2007
2006
2007 Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh