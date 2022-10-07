RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: What do you know about Dr. Bawumia?

Evans Annang

Ghanaian Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is being celebrated across the country for attaining another milestone.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

This quiz will test your knowledge on how well you know the Vice President. Try it!

Read Also

Which year was Dr. Bawumia appointed as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana?

2005
2006
2004
2006 Next question

When was Dr. Bawumia born?

October 7
October 10
September 6
October 7 Next question

Where was Dr. Bawumia born?

Walewale
Accra
Tamale
Tamale Next question

Which secondary school did Dr. Bawumia attend?

Prempeh College
Presec, Legon
Tamale Secondary School
Tamale Secondary School Next question

Which year was Dr. Bawumia selected as running mate for Nana Addo?

2008
2007
2006
2007 Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Child going to school

Quiz: Score 7/7 in this test to prove your school fees wasn’t a waste

Accra Hearts of Oak

QUIZ: Know the number of coaches Accra Hearts of Oak hired and fired since 2012

Milovan Rajevac, James Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo

44 Black Stars coaches since 1958? Take this quiz to know more

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Quiz: What do you know about Dr. Bawumia?