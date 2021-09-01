The 13th edition of the African Games is expected to be held in three cities in Ghana in 2023 on dates yet to be confirmed.

This will be the second time in history that the games will be decentralised in a process that started in the previous edition held in Morocco.

The host cities are Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

Pulse Ghana

The one hundred- and forty-five-million-dollar ($145 million) sports complex will be fitted with a one thousand (1,000) seater competition swimming pool, that is a 10-lane competition swimming pool; an 8-lane warm-up swimming pool; a one thousand (1,000) seater multi-purpose sports hall for basketball, badminton, boxing, table tennis and weightlifting; and a five-hundred-seater (500) temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate and taekwondo.

The rest are a five (5) tennis court complex, including a one thousand-seater (1000) centre court; a 6-lane warm-up athletics track; one FIFA standard football training field; and a 6-kilometre single lane road, and a 3-kilometre double lane road.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo also stated that “in place of the Olympic Stadium Complex here at Borteyman, the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, which was abandoned during the eight years of NDC rule from 2009 to 2017, will be upgraded to international standards for some events for the African Games".