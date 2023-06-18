ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghana fails to crash Madagascar in qualifiers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana and Madagascar forgot about goals and did not hurt each other on Matchday 5 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Black-Stars
Black-Stars

In a game that offered little excitement and where the goals did not come, Ghana held on for a goalless draw to remain at the top against a Madagascar side that wasted its home advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ghana will in September prep to clash against the Central African Republic and in October they will play a friendly against the United States.

Meanwhile, Angola sits in second after clutching a 2:1 win away to a 10-man Central African Republic in Douala.

In other news, Avram Grant leads Zambia to the first AFCON since 2015, the Zambians sealed qualification with a thumping 3-0 win over tournament host Côte d’Ivoire in Ndola.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win at home pushed Zambia to 12 points top of Group H with a game left to play.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Black-Stars

    AFCON 2023: Ghana fails to crash Madagascar in qualifiers

  • Ghana X Madagasgar

    AFCON 2023: Madagascar takes on Ghana in qualifiers

  • Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season

    Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’ (Video)

Video: Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up