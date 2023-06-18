In a game that offered little excitement and where the goals did not come, Ghana held on for a goalless draw to remain at the top against a Madagascar side that wasted its home advantage.
AFCON 2023: Ghana fails to crash Madagascar in qualifiers
Ghana and Madagascar forgot about goals and did not hurt each other on Matchday 5 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana will in September prep to clash against the Central African Republic and in October they will play a friendly against the United States.
Meanwhile, Angola sits in second after clutching a 2:1 win away to a 10-man Central African Republic in Douala.
In other news, Avram Grant leads Zambia to the first AFCON since 2015, the Zambians sealed qualification with a thumping 3-0 win over tournament host Côte d’Ivoire in Ndola.
The win at home pushed Zambia to 12 points top of Group H with a game left to play.
