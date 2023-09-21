AFCON 2023: Ghana placed in pot 2 ahead of final draw

Defending champions Senegal, host nation Ivory Coast, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Algeria will battle it out in Pot 1

Pot 2, where Ghana is placed, consists of archrivals Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, and DR Congo.

Ghana will be hoping for a favorable draw as they aim to perform well and make amends for their disappointing performance in the previous edition, where they failed to advance from the group stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa, will go head to head with Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Guinea, and Mauritania.

Pot 4 contains Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Gambia, Angola, and Tanzania.

The draw will determine the groupings for the tournament, and teams from different pots will be grouped into six groups for the competition.

The draw ceremony for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday, October 12.

Cote d'Ivoire is set to host the biennial competition, which is scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 11.

ADVERTISEMENT