AFCON setback affected my form -Mohammed Kudus
Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus has opened up about the impact of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) disappointment on his recent form.
Mo Kudus was expected to play a crucial role for the Black Stars at the AFCON tournament. However, Ghana's campaign ended in disappointment as they were eliminated in the group stage, failing to progress to the knockout rounds.
Following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, it took the Hammer star five matches to contribute to a goal.
Kudus has amassed 11 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions this season.
Speaking about his form following the tournament, Kudus admitted that the disappointment had affected him.
Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, "As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off. I was injured before Afcon and had to put all my effort into being there to help the team. It was my first Afcon and it didn’t go as planned"
"When you go back straight into playing nobody ever gives you time to change gear. It had an impact because it was a big disappointment."
