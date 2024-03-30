ADVERTISEMENT
AFCON setback affected my form -Mohammed Kudus

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus has opened up about the impact of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) disappointment on his recent form.

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus

The talented midfielder revealed that the disappointment of Ghana's early exit from the tournament had a significant effect on his performance finding his rhythm at West Ham United

Mo Kudus was expected to play a crucial role for the Black Stars at the AFCON tournament. However, Ghana's campaign ended in disappointment as they were eliminated in the group stage, failing to progress to the knockout rounds.

Following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, it took the Hammer star five matches to contribute to a goal.

Kudus has amassed 11 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions this season.

Speaking about his form following the tournament, Kudus admitted that the disappointment had affected him.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, "As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off. I was injured before Afcon and had to put all my effort into being there to help the team. It was my first Afcon and it didn’t go as planned"

"When you go back straight into playing nobody ever gives you time to change gear. It had an impact because it was a big disappointment."

