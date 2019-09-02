After young female lifter, Winnifred Ntumi had led the mission to grab three bronze medals, David Kwei won another bronze, Christian Amoah got three more bronze medals and Forrester Osei added a precious silver.

President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) Ben Nunoo Mensah said his athletes performed well because they were very disciplined and determined to bring something home.

He noted that the few international competition that they participated in the year also helped them a lot.

Mr Mensah who arrived in Ghana ahead of the team expressed that there is hope and life for Ghana Sports.

READ ALSO: Kwadwo Asamoah and other Black Stars players who have failed to replicate club performance for country

He urged the youth to engage themselves in sports as it is very rewarding and can take them to places they never dreamt of.

The GOC president and GWF boss commended the media for the reports on the 2019 African Games.

He said Team Ghana would be very ready for Tokyo 2020, where he expects more medals than Rio 2016.

He also congratulated the 4 x100 metres squad who pipped Nigeria and South Africa in one of the most important events at the Games.

READ ALSO: Michael Essien only the second African player to make FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Icon list

According to Mr Mensah, Ghana must work hard to host the 2023 African Games because the nation is going to manage about 25 disciplines, and every sports federations must prove that they are capable of doing the work.