Ghana is among the most liberal countries in betting policies, second only to Nigeria in the West African region. Although it’s hard to get the actual number of gamblers in the country, it’s fair to assume that over 45% of the adult population engage in gambling activities.

Ghana also boasts of a comparatively large youthful population, with about 30 million locals aged between 19 and 34. These are the people who are often attracted to placing wagers, be it on entertaining casino games or their favourite sports.

Accra’s Casino Gambling Scene

Unlike in other African countries that frown at gambling activities, Ghana has allowed casino operators to set-up gaming establishments in line with the law. As a result, Ghana is home to lots of land-based casinos where you can enjoy poker, slots, and table games. Most of these facilities also include other amenities like swimming pools and restaurants.

In Ghana’s capital, Accra, there are more than six brick and mortar casinos, with Piccadily being the most popular establishment for both the locals and foreigners. There are four more vibrant casinos located in Tema and Kumasi, creating a great world for Ghanaian gamers in Accra.

The History of Ghana’s Gambling Industry

Ghana gambling history dates back over half a century ago, long before betting platforms like the Betway casino started hitting the market. This industry has been operating under the 1960 Lotteries Betting Act, the Casino Licensing Act, and the 1973 Gambling machines Act. That steady and highly-regarded stewardship has bolstered the creation of six gambling facilities in Accra.

The country offers all forms of gambling activities, including bingo and lotteries, and sophisticated games, in prominent online casinos like Betway. As a result, people can use their iPads, laptops, and smartphones to play entertaining games online.

The Impact of Gambling on Ghana’s Economy

Ghana’s online gambling platforms are suitable for almost any budget, whether you have less than $10 or thousands. That’s why many Ghanaians fancy betting in online casinos compared to a brick-and-mortar casino, which has substantial minimum bet restrictions.

Sports betting is also very popular in Ghana, with punters wagering on the NFL, NBA, European football, etc. As a result, over 250 online gambling websites are operating in the country, though only five are well-known. Fortunately, most of these websites feature sophisticated online casino functions like memory-based systems to store your favorite games.

The Future of Ghana’s Gambling Market

While both online and land-based gambling activities were disrupted by the lockdown this year, Ghana’s gambling economy will continue growing. However, the social distancing rules are still discouraging many from walking into brick-and-mortar casinos, making online gambling a haven for many.

Ghanaian bettors should also expect a promising future as the country continues heading towards a more liberal approach. Sports betting enthusiasts will also reap significant benefits as most online operators will offer solid odds on different games to attract more punters in the market. That motivating factor will help transform Ghana’s gambling market and make the country Africa’s betting hub.