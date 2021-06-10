RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Black Princess captain, Mukrama Abdulai bags NJCAA Women's soccer title with Tyler Junior College

Contributor

Black princess captain and striker, Mukarama Abdulai wins the NJCAA championship with her school Tyler Junior College. They cliched their second consecutive title after beating Salt Lake by 2 goals to 0. The young princess scored all two goals of the finals to hand Tyler her fifth Championship and second consecutive title of the program.

The game begun with both teams adopting a conservative style of play. However the Salt Lake defense couldn’t keep the swift and nimble Mukarama at bay. She managed to open the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Tyler ladies capitalized on this lead and became more lethal offensively. They placed the Salt Lake goalkeeper, Carli Jager in very onerous positions. She however didn’t relish at Tyler’s superior strikers as she kept diving to save shots from angles at her.

Salt Lake couldn’t handle the attacking prowess of Tyler as they conceded another goal from the Black Princess, Mukarama Abdulai again on the 87th minute.

That goal was enough to seal the victory for the Tyler Junior College team as they celebrated their title in style. They went the whole season in NJCAA Division I undefeated and conceding only one goal.

This tilte for the women’s soccer team means Tyler Junior College now has 66 championship titles in total.

Owusuaa Appiah-Fei

Owusuaa Appiah-Fei

