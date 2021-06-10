Black Princess captain, Mukrama Abdulai bags NJCAA Women's soccer title with Tyler Junior College

Tyler ladies capitalized on this lead and became more lethal offensively. They placed the Salt Lake goalkeeper, Carli Jager in very onerous positions. She however didn’t relish at Tyler’s superior strikers as she kept diving to save shots from angles at her.

Salt Lake couldn’t handle the attacking prowess of Tyler as they conceded another goal from the Black Princess, Mukarama Abdulai again on the 87th minute.

That goal was enough to seal the victory for the Tyler Junior College team as they celebrated their title in style. They went the whole season in NJCAA Division I undefeated and conceding only one goal.

This tilte for the women’s soccer team means Tyler Junior College now has 66 championship titles in total.

Owusuaa Appiah-Fei