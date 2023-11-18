ADVERTISEMENT
Body of late Ghanaian International Raphael Dwamena arrives home

The body of the late Ghanaian International forward, Raphael Dwamena, has been repatriated and arrived in Ghana on Friday, November 17

The former Black Stars player passed away at the age of 28 after collapsing during a match in the Albanian league on Saturday, November 11.

Dwamena's collapse occurred in the first half of his club KF Egnatia's match against Partizani. Despite immediate medical intervention and assistance from players on both teams, the player unfortunately did not survive.

Raphael Dwamena was the top scorer of the season in the Albanian Super League with nine goals and eight appearances for Ghana scoring twice, Dwamena's contribution to football is remembered by many.

The details of the final funeral rites and proceedings to lay him to rest are yet to be communicated.

