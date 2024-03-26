I wasn’t feeling well before African Games boxing final – Abu Kamoko

The amateur boxer revealed that he wasn’t feeling well before partaking in the final of the 86kg cruiserweight contest.
Abu Kamoko, the son of former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko, has apologised to Ghanaians for failing to win a gold medal at the just-ended 2023 African Games.
Abu was one of Ghana’s impressive representatives at the African Games, having reached the final of his weight category.
However, he suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the final, which meant he was unable to win a gold medal.
Having settled for silver, Abu has now explained that he wasn’t feeling well before the final but had to fight on after taking medicine.
He was, however, quick to apologise for not meeting the expectations of Ghanaians and said he would do better next time.
“This is my first participation in the games. I want to plead with Ghanaians because I promised to win gold for them but I won silver,” Abu said.
“I fought on Thursday and this morning when I woke up, I wasn’t feeling well at all. I had body pains. My coach gave me medicine but still wasn’t responsive and I still had to fight.”
Meanwhile, Ghana ended the African Games with four gold medals from boxing after Joseph Commey, Samuel Takyi, Amadu Mohammed and Mohammed Aryeetey all won their final bouts.
