All 12 Ghanaian boxers eliminated from 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar

Ghana presented seven male boxers, including UK-based pugilist Freezy Macbones, and five female boxers for the Paris 2024 qualifiers.

Freezy Macbones was, however, one of the earliest to be eliminated after his loss to Senegal's Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.

The Ghanaian boxers, though, will have another opportunity to fight for a place in the Olympic Games in another qualification contest in November.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Olympic bronze-medallist Samuel Takyi says he’s now ready to represent the country in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers following the earlier confusion that surrounded his participation.

The boxer has been in the news recently after demanding that the $20,000 promised by President Akufo-Addo when he won the bronze medal be paid before he joins Ghana’s boxing team for the Paris 2024 qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

His claims were, however, rejected by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who said part of the $20,000 was meant to be invested in his personal development, and not disbursed to him in cash.

Despite not being part of the Ghanaian team that went to Senegal to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, Takyi has now revealed that he’s ready to represent the country.

“I’m coming back to represent my country Ghana. Again team ST all the way to Paris. Here we come for Gold this time,” he announced on Twitter (X).