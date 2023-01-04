Azumah Nelson: Boxing legend loses mother

Azumah Nelson described his deceased mother as a woman who was dutiful and took very good care of her children and grandchildren.

"I spent time with her three days ago and could tell she was in pain. She is at peace now,” the statement said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

"After raising her children well and seeing her grandchildren, she has done very well and deserves some rest.

"This is a celebration of life. The Bible says in all things we should give thanks to God so we thank the almighty for this one too.”

This comes after Joseph Awudu Nelson, the younger brother of the legendary boxer, also passed away at the age of 59 last year.

Azumah Nelson is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.

The 64-year-old fought a total of 47 bouts, winning a staggering 39 times, drawing twice and losing just six.