Azumah Nelson’s son wants to emulate legendary father’s legacy in boxing

However, he struggled to juggle boxing and schooling and later decided to quit the sport after graduating from the University of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

A few weeks ago, Azumah Nelson revealed that his son had quit boxing after realising the sport wasn’t for "Dada ba” (pampered kids).

ADVERTISEMENT

But Nelson Junior staged a comeback to the sport over the weekend when he recorded victory over Philip Quansah via a split decision.

With his father, a former WBC featherweight and super featherweight champion, watching on, his son made him proud with a hard-fought win at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The judges awarded him a 2-1 victory, marking his return to the ring after an almost five-year absence from the sport.

Pulse Ghana

Addressing the media in the aftermath of his bout, Nelson Junior was asked if he aimed to emulate his father’s legacy and he said although it won’t be easy, that was his ultimate target.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm looking to turn professional soon and take it to the next level… Hopefully, one day I'll get there. It's not easy, but I will do my best,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Meanwhile, Azumah Nelson made his name in the 1980s and 1990s, having held the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles.

Pulse Ghana

He is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.

The 65-year-old fought a total of 47 bouts, winning a staggering 39 times, drawing twice and losing just six.

ADVERTISEMENT