ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Azumah Nelson’s son wants to emulate legendary father’s legacy in boxing

Emmanuel Ayamga

Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior, the son of the legendary Azumah Nelson, has set his sights on emulating the glittering career of his father.

Azumah Nelson’s son wants to emulate legendary father’s legacy in boxing
Azumah Nelson’s son wants to emulate legendary father’s legacy in boxing

Nelson Junior began his boxing career at the amateur level in 2017 and even started training under Lartekwei Lartey.

Recommended articles

However, he struggled to juggle boxing and schooling and later decided to quit the sport after graduating from the University of Ghana.

Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior
Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior Pulse Ghana

A few weeks ago, Azumah Nelson revealed that his son had quit boxing after realising the sport wasn’t for "Dada ba” (pampered kids).

ADVERTISEMENT

But Nelson Junior staged a comeback to the sport over the weekend when he recorded victory over Philip Quansah via a split decision.

With his father, a former WBC featherweight and super featherweight champion, watching on, his son made him proud with a hard-fought win at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The judges awarded him a 2-1 victory, marking his return to the ring after an almost five-year absence from the sport.

Azumah Nelson’s son makes boxing comeback with split decision victory
Azumah Nelson’s son makes boxing comeback with split decision victory Pulse Ghana

Addressing the media in the aftermath of his bout, Nelson Junior was asked if he aimed to emulate his father’s legacy and he said although it won’t be easy, that was his ultimate target.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm looking to turn professional soon and take it to the next level… Hopefully, one day I'll get there. It's not easy, but I will do my best,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Meanwhile, Azumah Nelson made his name in the 1980s and 1990s, having held the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles.

‘I miss the ring anytime I see boxers making elementary mistakes on TV’ – Azumah Nelson
‘I miss the ring anytime I see boxers making elementary mistakes on TV’ – Azumah Nelson Pulse Ghana

He is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.

The 65-year-old fought a total of 47 bouts, winning a staggering 39 times, drawing twice and losing just six.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghanaian boxing legend has also been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bukom Banku’s son alleges favouritism after being dropped from Olympic qualifiers

Bukom Banku’s son alleges favouritism after being dropped from Olympic qualifiers

Samuel Takyi quits amateur boxing to become professional boxer, targets world title

‘I hope to be a world champion’ – Samuel Takyi quits amateur career to become pro boxer

Azumah Nelson’s son makes boxing comeback with split decision victory

Azumah Nelson’s son makes boxing comeback with split decision victory

Azumah Nelson’s son wants to emulate legendary father’s legacy in boxing

Azumah Nelson’s son wants to emulate legendary father’s legacy in boxing