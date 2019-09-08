Popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko (31-1 23 KOs) stopped his opponent, Rojhat Bilgetekin (10-18 9 KOs) to win his first fight outside Ghana.

Bukom Banku as he is affectionately called, stopped his Hungarian opponent in the 3rd round of their bout which took place at St. George Hall in Bradford on Saturday night.

The bout was organised by Monarch Events and Promotions.

Banku was billed to fight Ferenc Albert but the Hungarian boxer pulled out at last minute, with organizers replacing him with Bilgetekin.

Before the bout, Bukom Banku said that the fight was an opportunity to remind everyone of his skill and prowess and added that Albert would see a very short bout.

The self-acclaimed “African Mayweather” had lost only once to Bastie Samir in their bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Ghana.