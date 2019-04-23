According to Dogboe he is much fitter and is ready to stop Navarrette in the fourth round to recapture his WBO title from the Mexican in the rematch.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Saturday, April 20, 2019, to announce his plans for the highly anticipated fight on May 11, Dogboe explained that he was on a "redemption mission" and nothing could prevent him from defeating the hard-hitting Mexican.

"We will smile again at the end of the fight on May 11. It's going to be a time of redemption for me having learnt my lessons in our first fight.

"I don't see the fight travelling beyond four rounds and I'm serious about that," he assured.

"As you know, he couldn't stop me at my weakest point and I'm ready to prove to him that I'm much fitter now."

His father and former trainer, Paul Dogboe also said his son was back to his best form and would deliver the title for the nation.

He noted that the former technical team was a bit relaxed and added that revamped technical team has put in place everything to ensure success.

"We were a bit relaxed in our last fight and it affected us. It is a lesson learnt the hard way but I promise you it won't happen again.

"We have instituted measures to ensure that we return back home from Arizona with the title and we are working towards just that," Paul said.