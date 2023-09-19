ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

‘Don’t criticise Freezy Macbones, he’s patriotic’ – GBF boss

Emmanuel Ayamga

The First Vice-President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has hailed boxer Freezy Macbones’ decision to represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

‘Don’t criticise Freezy Macbones, he’s patriotic’ – GBF boss
‘Don’t criticise Freezy Macbones, he’s patriotic’ – GBF boss

Dauda Fuseini said the 33-year-old pugilist should not be criticised for losing because he’s demonstrated how patriotic he is by leaving the UK to fight for Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Freezy Macbones faced Senegal's Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash in Dakar, Senegal, but lost to his opponent.

Freezy Macbones devastated to lose Olympic qualifier, promises to bounce back
Freezy Macbones devastated to lose Olympic qualifier, promises to bounce back Pulse Ghana

“I don’t see why they should criticise him because Freezy is trying to be a patriotic citizen,” Fuseni told the Graphic Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is one boxer who is outside the shores of Ghana trading his professional career and he thinks he has what it takes to come and represent Ghana. He wrote to us, and being a Ghanaian, I think it is fair to give him the opportunity.”

The GBF vice president also justified the Federation’s decision to include Freezy Macbones in the Black Bombers squad for the Olympic Games qualifiers.

''So, before he came, with the current class of boxers that we have, the light heavyweight and the heavyweights had been our problem. So, when he came down here, the light heavyweight was Joseph Tetteh.

“We thought it wise that because we don’t have any good heavyweight boxers, we shared the weight between them. We gave him the light heavyweight and gave Joseph Tetteh the heavyweight division,” he added.

Sarkodie rallies support for Freezy Macbones ahead of his next fight
Sarkodie rallies support for Freezy Macbones ahead of his next fight Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom, where he has now turned his life around.

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story, as he trended on social media after he roared to victory in just his second professional fight in April against veteran Darryl Sharp.

Meanwhile, all 12 boxers who represented Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, have been eliminated.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ‘Don’t criticise Freezy Macbones, he’s patriotic’ – GBF boss

    ‘Don’t criticise Freezy Macbones, he’s patriotic’ – GBF boss

  • All 12 Ghanaian boxers eliminated from 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar

    All 12 Ghanaian boxers eliminated from 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar

  • Samuel Takyi: I’m coming back to represent Ghana in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

    Samuel Takyi: I’m coming back to represent Ghana in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All 12 Ghanaian boxers eliminated from 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar

All 12 Ghanaian boxers eliminated from 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar

Samuel Takyi: I’m coming back to represent Ghana in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Samuel Takyi: I’m coming back to represent Ghana in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers