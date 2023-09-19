Dauda Fuseini said the 33-year-old pugilist should not be criticised for losing because he’s demonstrated how patriotic he is by leaving the UK to fight for Ghana.
‘Don’t criticise Freezy Macbones, he’s patriotic’ – GBF boss
The First Vice-President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has hailed boxer Freezy Macbones’ decision to represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.
Freezy Macbones faced Senegal's Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash in Dakar, Senegal, but lost to his opponent.
“I don’t see why they should criticise him because Freezy is trying to be a patriotic citizen,” Fuseni told the Graphic Sport.
“He is one boxer who is outside the shores of Ghana trading his professional career and he thinks he has what it takes to come and represent Ghana. He wrote to us, and being a Ghanaian, I think it is fair to give him the opportunity.”
The GBF vice president also justified the Federation’s decision to include Freezy Macbones in the Black Bombers squad for the Olympic Games qualifiers.
''So, before he came, with the current class of boxers that we have, the light heavyweight and the heavyweights had been our problem. So, when he came down here, the light heavyweight was Joseph Tetteh.
“We thought it wise that because we don’t have any good heavyweight boxers, we shared the weight between them. We gave him the light heavyweight and gave Joseph Tetteh the heavyweight division,” he added.
Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom, where he has now turned his life around.
His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story, as he trended on social media after he roared to victory in just his second professional fight in April against veteran Darryl Sharp.
Meanwhile, all 12 boxers who represented Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, have been eliminated.
