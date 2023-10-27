‘Knock him out’ – Fans react to Freezy Macbones’ potential rematch against Seydou Konate

The 33-year-old was one of the 12 boxers who represented Ghana but could not secure a ticket to the Olympics after they were all eliminated.

Freezy Macbones suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.

The Ghanaian boxer later said he felt cheated by the results scored by the judges during his defeat to the Senegalese.

In a recent social media post, the boxer hinted at a possible rematch against Konate, this time in Accra.

“Let’s run it back @macbonespromotions, Ghana-Accra. Freezy vs Konate. Ghana vs Senegal. Ain’t easy being freezy," Freezy Macbones wrote on X (Twitter).

Some boxing fans on social media have since shared their opinion on the potential rematch, with some urging Freezy Macbones to knock out Konate if the fight happens.

See some of the comments below:

