‘For $2 million, I’ll face Sarkodie in boxing fight’ – Shatta Wale

The rapper was at the Bukom Boxing Arena to watch some local boxing and pledged his support to the development of the sport.

Before leaving the stage, he was asked if he had ever boxed and he jokingly replied that his skills could be tested with an exhibition bout against Shatta Wale.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You can arrange a boxing fight between myself and Shatta Wale to confirm this,” the rapper jokingly said.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with the fans of both artistes taking advantage of the jest to banter.

In responding, Shatta Wale said he’d win the fight if it were to happen and joked that, for $2 million, he’d accept Sarkodie’s challenge.

“The way ago beat am erh !!! He go think say me I born am,” the dancehall artiste wrote on Twitter, accompanied by laughing emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m down but make them put $2 million as the winning prize... If they make ready with the money make them call me!”