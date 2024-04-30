Francis Ngannou: Boxer and UFC star loses 15-month-old son

"My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding,” he wrote.

"I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."

In a separate post, Ngannou mourned his son, saying: “What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?”

“Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f*****g tired.”

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from some of his colleagues in the sports of boxing and mixed martial arts, including Anthony Joshua and Conor McGregor.

Joshua, who defeated Ngannou earlier this year, said: “May the memories you shared bring you comfort.”

Former UFC world champion McGregor also added: “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time.”

Ngannou made his name in the UFC, where he rose to become the world champion, before crossing carpets to become a professional boxer.

Last year, he fought Tyson Fury and narrowly lost before facing Joshua, who knocked him out after just two rounds in Saudi Arabia.