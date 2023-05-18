Freezy MacBones: Boxer switches nationality from Ghana to the UK

He explained that Freezy MacBones, whose real name is Seth Gyimah, came for a license from the GBA when he wanted to venture into boxing but opted to fight as a UK national at the last minute.

"We sent him a message. And they can check it from Freezy himself. Before he fought in the UK, he came to Ghana to get a Ghana Boxing Authority license,” Neequaye told Romeo TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He came for our license but when he wanted to fight and they wanted to get a release letter from us, he changed it to fight for the British. He was supposed to come for a release letter from us but he said he wanted to fight as UK national.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story and he’s been deservedly trending on social media after he roared to victory in his latest bout.

The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight went gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogizing MacBones’ aggressive style of boxing.

Meanwhile, the GBA President insists there’s nothing the boxing association can do if the boxer doesn’t want to represent Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If the person has our license and he wants to fight and then puts our license down and picks another license to fight under that license, how do you expect me to go and beg this gentleman to come, no. We have a lot of boxers here that we need to develop,” Neequaye added.