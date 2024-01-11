In a post on social media, the boxer said he has made a decision to focus on developing as a professional boxer and promoting bouts under his wings.
Freezy Macbones ends Olympic dream to focus on pro boxing
UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has announced that he will no longer be competing in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.
"I would like to express my gratitude to all members of the Ghana National Boxing Team for giving me the opportunity to represent my country,” he wrote on Instagram.
“However, I will no longer be competing in the Qualifiers for the Olympic Games 2024. I have decided to spend the rest of my career developing as a professional boxer and focusing on promoting great events with Macbones Promotions. Thank you all for your support, future fight announcements coming soon!"
Freezy Macbones was one of the 12 boxers who represented Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar last year.
However, none of the Ghanaian boxers was able to book a ticket to the Games after they were all eliminated at the preliminary stages.
Freezy Macbones suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Senegal’s Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.
The 33-year-old, though, could’ve still qualified for Paris 2023 by competing in the Olympic Games qualifiers in Thailand and Italy.
But he has now decided to end his Olympic dream to focus on his professional boxing career.
