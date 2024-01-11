Freezy Macbones ends Olympic dream to focus on pro boxing

"I would like to express my gratitude to all members of the Ghana National Boxing Team for giving me the opportunity to represent my country,” he wrote on Instagram.

“However, I will no longer be competing in the Qualifiers for the Olympic Games 2024. I have decided to spend the rest of my career developing as a professional boxer and focusing on promoting great events with Macbones Promotions. Thank you all for your support, future fight announcements coming soon!"

Freezy Macbones was one of the 12 boxers who represented Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar last year.

However, none of the Ghanaian boxers was able to book a ticket to the Games after they were all eliminated at the preliminary stages.

Freezy Macbones suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Senegal’s Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.

The 33-year-old, though, could’ve still qualified for Paris 2023 by competing in the Olympic Games qualifiers in Thailand and Italy.