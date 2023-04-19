Freezy MacBones: I want to win world title to inspire youth in Ghana

The UK-based boxer was involved in just his second professional fight last Saturday as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight have since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogizing MacBones’ style of boxing.

The boxer said he will continue to work hard and aims to become a world champion to inspire the Ghanaian youth back home.

“My aspiration is to work hard, win a world title to inspire the next generation of youth back in Ghana,” he told Connect FM, as quoted by 3news.

“We always learn and get experience in this life, I will keep learning to improve my techniques and get to the very top.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In an earlier interview after his victory over Sharp, MacBones narrated how he used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

"I worked so hard toward my dreams and I never give up. I never let anyone let me down. I put myself to the limit. I don't sleep, I'm running four o'clock, three o'clock like a madman,” MacBones said.

“People see me like, what's this guy doing? And now this is the answer for those people that were asking me those questions. And I'm so proud of myself, my mum, and my family back home. There are all watching me and I made them proud because I come nothing.”