Freezy Macbones vs Seydou Konate rematch set for Bukom Boxing Arena on December 23

The 33-year-old suffered an early exit from the Olympic qualifiers when he was beaten by Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.

In a recent interview, the Ghanaian boxer said he felt cheated by the results scored by the judges during his defeat to the Senegalese.

Both boxers are now set for a rematch, which will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, December 23, 2024.

This was confirmed by Freezy Macbones, whose real name is Seth Gyimah, in a social media post on x (formerly Twitter).

“Freezy Macbones vs Seidou Konate II. Macbones promotion. It’s time to bounce back. Ain’t easy being freezy,” he wrote.

The UK-based boxer is on record to have said dropping from professional boxing to compete at amateur level hindered him from fully expressing himself when he faced Konate.

He noted that the rules of amateur boxing limited him, unlike professional boxing where he can go all out without any hindrance.

“There is a whole lot of change moving from pro boxer back to amateur boxer,” he told Code Mickey in an interview.

“In a pro fight, nobody cares what you’re going to do. You can slip or even do your dance. But amateur is different and there are so many rules to follow.