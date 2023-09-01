Freezy Macbones: Why I chose to represent Ghana over UK

Freezy Macbones is set to join Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, at this month’s African qualification in Dakar, Senegal.

His U-decision to represent Ghana came just a few months after the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) confirmed he had switched nationality to the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving his reason for deciding to represent Ghana, Freezy Macbones said he wants to inspire the younger generation.

"Growing up, I looked up to athletes who represented their homeland with pride,” he told the media after Thursday’s training at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

“Choosing Ghana is my way of giving back and showing the younger generation that they can achieve their dreams, no matter where they come from.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

ADVERTISEMENT

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story and he’s been deservedly trending on social media after he roared to victory in his latest bout.

The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.