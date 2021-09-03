‘I can link him to top American managers’ – Azumah Nelson ready to help Takyi

Azumah also advised Takyi to quickly relocate to the United States if he wants to move to the next level in his fledgling career.

Pulse Ghana

“I fear for Takyi because he doesn’t have good advisors. He is not well counseled; he must run to me now and I will give him a great future career,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

“What is Takyi doing in Ghana, boxing is done in America; he should quickly move to America. He must call me and I will link him up with top American boxing managers and promoters.

“Takyi can’t fight at the amateur level again. If he goes again to any competition at the amateur level, I bet he will be beaten. Age is not on his side, he should move to professional.”

Takyi has seen his stock rise in the boxing terrain after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, the young boxer entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

In a recent interview, the 20-year-old disclosed that he was no longer going to fight as an amateur boxer but he quickly rescinded his decision afterwards.

However, Azumah, who once held the WBC featherweight and WBC super-featherweight titles, believes Takyi is not getting good advice.