The father and son have not been on the same page for some time now, having fallen out about two years ago.
I no longer trust my son Isaac Dogboe – Paul Dogboe
Paul Dogboe, the father of boxer Isaac Dogboe, has confirmed that the bond between him and his son is broken.
In a recent interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Paul revealed that he had incurred a lot of debts due to his management of his son.
He further disclosed that he is being harassed by those he owes, with some even suing him to reclaim their monies.
Further opening up on his relationship with his son, Paul said he still loves Isaac but doesn’t trust him anymore.
“I can’t train him again. He is still my son, and I still love him. But he just broke the bond and trust I have for him,” he told Asempa FM.
“He says he is a Lion, and when the Lions speak, he does it, so all that I expect from him is for him to pay his debts. When you pay your debts, it means you are a man."
He added: “There was a time he texted me that I should send him my account details so he transfers money into, but I told him I’m very comfortable, but he should just pay his debt, and he gave me a thumbs up he will.”
Under his father, Isaac captured the WBO junior-featherweight title but later lost it to Emanuel Navarrete.
The 28-year-old subsequently decided to move on from his father and has since worked with Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris as his trainers.
