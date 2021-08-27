RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

I promised Mahama that Bukom Boxing Arena will produce Olympic medalists – Nii Lante

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, believes the Bukom Boxing Arena contributed to Samuel Takyi’s exploits at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

I promised Mahama that Bukom Boxing Arena will produce Olympic medalists – Nii Lante
I promised Mahama that Bukom Boxing Arena will produce Olympic medalists – Nii Lante

The MP for Odododiodio said he told ex-President John Mahama that the construction of the Arena would produce world champions and Olympic medalists.

Recommended articles

Takyi won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Duke Regan in the semi-final of the men’s featherweight event.

Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal
Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal Pulse Ghana

“We had a vision years ago and today, it’s a reality,” Mr. Vanderpuye told Ablade TV, as quoted by GhanaWeb.

“Before we would begin the construction of the Bukom Boxing Arena, I told [former] President Mahama that if we are able to do this project we will get commonwealth champions, Olympic champions and world champions.”

Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo saw him become only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Black Satellites as a collective unit) Olympic medalist.

Mr. Vanderpuye advised the 20-year-old boxer to maintain his focus and continue being a shining light onto others.

Meet 6 Year Old Kid Boxer Who Wants to be World Champion

“You have opened the door for others to excel. All I want to tell you is to hold on to that door, don’t shut it.”

“It literally means you have become a shining light and you don’t have to switch it off because if you do those behind won’t be able to follow your steps,” the legislator added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi gets $30,000 and a car from Akufo-Addo

Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal

I’m elevating my status from an amateur to a professional – Samuel Takyi

‘Keep praying for me and I’ll bring gold medal to Ghana’ – Samuel Takyi

‘I was cheated in semi-final bout against Duke Regan’ – Samuel Takyi

‘I was cheated in semi-final bout against Duke Regan’ – Samuel Takyi

Mohammed Amin Lamptey appointed new Communications Director of Ghana Boxing Authority

Mohammed Amin Lamptey appointed new Communications Director of Ghana Boxing Authority