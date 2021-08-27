I promised Mahama that Bukom Boxing Arena will produce Olympic medalists – Nii Lante

Takyi won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Duke Regan in the semi-final of the men’s featherweight event.

Pulse Ghana

“We had a vision years ago and today, it’s a reality,” Mr. Vanderpuye told Ablade TV, as quoted by GhanaWeb.

“Before we would begin the construction of the Bukom Boxing Arena, I told [former] President Mahama that if we are able to do this project we will get commonwealth champions, Olympic champions and world champions.”

Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo saw him become only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Black Satellites as a collective unit) Olympic medalist.

Mr. Vanderpuye advised the 20-year-old boxer to maintain his focus and continue being a shining light onto others.

“You have opened the door for others to excel. All I want to tell you is to hold on to that door, don’t shut it.”