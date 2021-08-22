I’m elevating my status from an amateur to a professional – Samuel Takyi

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the 20-year old said: “I am going professional, and hope God will help me to do it and raise the flag of Ghana high.”

“I and my coach are ready for professional (career). I have a dream, I have to make it, I am young and I have records to break. We must make it earlier”, he added.

According to the Takyi, who is known as ‘Ring Warrior’, it is the dream of every serious sportsman to go to the Olympic Games, and once he has gained that experience and won a medal, he has to move on.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gifted the boxer a car and $30,000 for his Olympics heroics.

The President said 20-year-old boxer will receive $10,000 in cash while $20,000 will go into his career development fund.

“For the first time ever, a Ghanaian athlete, Samuel Takyi, was selected to represent Africa at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games,” Akufo-Addo said.

“For the first time in the history of the 4th Republic, Ghana won a medal at the Olympics. Out of the 52 African countries that participated at the Olympics, Ghana placed 10th on the continent.

“This should spur us on to even greater heights in future competitions. On behalf of the people of Ghana, a say a big hearty ayekoo to all of you. You made the country proud.”