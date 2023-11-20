‘My God will hear me’ – Isaac Dogboe reflects on latest defeat to Nick Ball

However, the 29-year-old was unable to withstand the might of his opponent and succumbed to yet another defeat.

Despite Dogboe’s best efforts, Ball dominated the encounter and ultimately romped to victory by a unanimous decision.

The defeat makes it back-to-back losses for the Ghanaian, while Ball has now extended his unbeaten run to 19 bouts with 11 knockouts.

Reacting to his latest defeat, Dogboe said he was thankful to everyone who supported him and expressed his trust in God to see him through.

“I thank GOD for this fight. We didn’t get the decision, I am still grateful and thanks to everyone who came out to support me,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“God Bless. See you all in 2024 when GOD permits. But as for me, I watch in hope for the LORD, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me. (Micah 7:7).”

Dogboe’s latest defeat comes after he fluffed his chance to once again become a world champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez via a unanimous decision in April.

He was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favour of Ramirez.