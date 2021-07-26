RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

John Mahama covered cost of my mother's funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has expressed his gratitude to John Mahama for covering the cost of his late mother’s funeral.

He said despite spending a bit on the funeral, the former President covered the larger cost of the funeral.

The boxer and comedian, unfortunately, lost his mother in the early hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Koforidua.

Bukom Banku and friends at his mother's funeral. Photo credit : Philip Otuo
The funeral and burial rite of his late mother was held over the weekend at Awukugua in the Eastern Region.

Bukom Banku was joined by some of his friends, including rival Ayittey Powers, to bury his late mother.

Speaking after the burial, the boxer thanked Mahama for helping him to cover the cost of the burial.

Bukom Banku and friends at his mother's funeral. Photo credit : Philip Otuo
He also expressed his thanks to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Nii Lante Vanderpuye and others who supported him financially.

“My father (John Mahama) did everything for me. Even though I spent on the funeral, but everything you see here my father did it. So I thank him. God give him long life and everyone who gave me money. God give you more money,” he told DJ Nyaami.

“People like Alban Bagbin, speaker of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, McDan Shipping, TT Brothers, Special Ice, Ayittey Powers, Akuapem Poloo, they all came to support. Kwaku Manu also sent me money.”

The 40-year-old boxer previously held the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title.

