John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

The boxer and comedian, unfortunately, lost his mother in the early hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Koforidua.

Pulse Ghana

The funeral and burial rite of his late mother was held over the weekend at Awukugua in the Eastern Region.

Bukom Banku was joined by some of his friends, including rival Ayittey Powers, to bury his late mother.

Speaking after the burial, the boxer thanked Mahama for helping him to cover the cost of the burial.

Pulse Ghana

He also expressed his thanks to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Nii Lante Vanderpuye and others who supported him financially.

“My father (John Mahama) did everything for me. Even though I spent on the funeral, but everything you see here my father did it. So I thank him. God give him long life and everyone who gave me money. God give you more money,” he told DJ Nyaami.

“People like Alban Bagbin, speaker of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, McDan Shipping, TT Brothers, Special Ice, Ayittey Powers, Akuapem Poloo, they all came to support. Kwaku Manu also sent me money.”