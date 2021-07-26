John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

He said despite spending a bit on the funeral, the former President covered the larger cost of the funeral.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has expressed his gratitude to John Mahama for covering the cost of his late mother’s funeral.
He said despite spending a bit on the funeral, the former President covered the larger cost of the funeral.
The boxer and comedian, unfortunately, lost his mother in the early hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Koforidua.
The funeral and burial rite of his late mother was held over the weekend at Awukugua in the Eastern Region.
Bukom Banku was joined by some of his friends, including rival Ayittey Powers, to bury his late mother.
Speaking after the burial, the boxer thanked Mahama for helping him to cover the cost of the burial.
He also expressed his thanks to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Nii Lante Vanderpuye and others who supported him financially.
“My father (John Mahama) did everything for me. Even though I spent on the funeral, but everything you see here my father did it. So I thank him. God give him long life and everyone who gave me money. God give you more money,” he told DJ Nyaami.
“People like Alban Bagbin, speaker of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, McDan Shipping, TT Brothers, Special Ice, Ayittey Powers, Akuapem Poloo, they all came to support. Kwaku Manu also sent me money.”
The 40-year-old boxer previously held the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh