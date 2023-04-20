‘Ghanaians have no right to criticise boxers they’ve not invested in’ – Agbeko

Agbeko said no one, therefore, has the right to criticise or insult such boxers when the lose because they don’t receive government support like the Black Stars.

“These fans [complaining] don’t even come to the stadium and pay to watch, so we can have some bargaining value for earnings, they only sit here and watch, and when you lose, they want to insult you. When you win, they want to share the glory, but when you lose everyone wants to insult,” he told Joy Sports.

“The one in the ring wants to win more than you watching,” Agbeko started. “And one thing they have to know is the government does not invest into our preparations towards any fight. If Ghanaians know they want to criticise boxers, they should be ready to invest into the preparation of fighters.

“They should put pressure on the government, so they invest in preparation of fighters, so whenever a fighter loses – like the Black Stars do after funding support – they can insult us.”

Ghanaian boxers haven’t been doing too well on the international scene in recent years following big losses to those at the forefront.

Isaac Dogboe recently botched the chance to become the WBO Featherweight champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez by unanimous decision.

