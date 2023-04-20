According to him, many of these boxers receive little to no support and have to fund their preparations all by themselves.
‘Ghanaians have no right to criticise boxers they’ve not invested in’ – Agbeko
Two-time former IBF bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko has hit out at Ghanaians who criticise boxers when they lose their fights.
Recommended articles
Agbeko said no one, therefore, has the right to criticise or insult such boxers when the lose because they don’t receive government support like the Black Stars.
“These fans [complaining] don’t even come to the stadium and pay to watch, so we can have some bargaining value for earnings, they only sit here and watch, and when you lose, they want to insult you. When you win, they want to share the glory, but when you lose everyone wants to insult,” he told Joy Sports.
“The one in the ring wants to win more than you watching,” Agbeko started. “And one thing they have to know is the government does not invest into our preparations towards any fight. If Ghanaians know they want to criticise boxers, they should be ready to invest into the preparation of fighters.
“They should put pressure on the government, so they invest in preparation of fighters, so whenever a fighter loses – like the Black Stars do after funding support – they can insult us.”
Ghanaian boxers haven’t been doing too well on the international scene in recent years following big losses to those at the forefront.
Isaac Dogboe recently botched the chance to become the WBO Featherweight champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez by unanimous decision.
Richard Commey has also failed to win any of his last three bouts, with his latest fight ending in a knockout defeat to Jose Ramirez.
More from category
-
‘Ghanaians have no right to criticise boxers they’ve not invested in’ – Agbeko
-
Boxer Joseph Agbeko now known by the title name Torgbui Kaletor II
-
Freezy MacBones: I want to win world title to inspire youth in Ghana