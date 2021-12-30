Luis Nunez vs Carlos Arrieta to kickstart 2022 at Caribe Royale in Orlando

Dominican Republic’s Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs), who made his ShowBox debut in September with a victory over Jayvon Garnett, battles Arrieta (14-0, 8 KO) from Puerto Rico in a 10-round lightweight main event.

Nunez said ahead of the much-anticipated bout: “Returning to SHOWTIME, for me, is more than a privilege because I feel that every day I am closer to achieving my dream that everyone will be able to witness.

“I don’t know much about my opponent, but I am sure that on January 7 I will go out through the front door, God willing! Having one more victory in my career is like climbing the ladder to go to the big leagues, which is where I want to be,” he added.

Nunez’s opponent, Carlos Arrieta, who hails from Puerto Rico, turned pro in 2015 campaigning mostly in his native country through the first four years of his career.

Popularly known as “The Chosen One”, Arrieta made his stateside debut in 2020, scoring a first-round KO in Biloxi, Miss. He will make his ShoBox debut on January 7 after beating Julio Buitrago in a six-round unanimous decision bout

Arrieta is optimistic of becoming victorious against Nunez, saying: “Training is going very well and I will be ready.”

“I know my opponent is very good and I know it’s going to be a great fight, but I will take the victory home because it is a great opportunity for me to shine and go up to the next level. It’s an opportunity that I will not pass up,” he added.

In other bouts of the night at “The Rumble at Caribe Royale,” presented by Sampson Boxing, Dominican Republic’s Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) will battle against County of Georgia’s Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight contest.

In the telecast opener, Dominican Republic’s hard-hitter Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KOs) battles William “The Silent Assassin” Foster III (12-0, 8 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, in an eight-round super featherweight fight.

Dominican Republic’s Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) will face County of Georgia’s Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout of the ShoBox: The New Generation 2022 from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando on Friday, January 7 in Florida.

Castillo, 26, comes into this bout with an impressive knocked out victory over then unbeaten Miguel Contreras in the second round in his U.S. debut in July. He scored career-best victory in September, earning a unanimous decision over former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos. Castillo was a highly successful amateur boxer in the Dominican Republic, fighting 460 times. With an impressive knockout wins in four of his last five fights, Castillo turned pro in 2017.

“I can’t wait to get back in the squared circle doing what I love and what I work very hard on,” said “El Poli” Castillo. “I’m so excited and honored to be put on a platform like ShoBox. We expect a very gutsy, action-packed fight, due to our fighting styles. They make for a great fight recipe. This victory will catapult me into the rankings and force the fans of boxing to start noticing me.”

ShoBox returnee and and longtime super featherweight Eranosyan made his ShoBox debut in September, defeating the highly regarded Alejandro Guerrero via unanimous decision in Broken Arrow, Okla. Ranked No. 7 by the WBA at 130 pounds, Eranosyan turned professional boxer in August 2020 has already fought 10 times. Now based in Miami, the 28-year-old scored fourth-round KOs over the 32-4 Juan Carlos Pena on two occasions. “Pitbull” returns to his more familiar Florida, where he has fought each of his other fights professionally.

“It’s a great honor for me to fight on SHOWTIME and to show the world once again that I am the best in my weight division,” said Eranosyan. “My opponent is a good, undefeated boxer. I’ve seen some of his fights and I am sure we will put on a spectacular fight for the fans. Just like all my other wins in my career, this win will bring me closer to a championship fight, to become an undisputed world champion.”

By Isaac Darko