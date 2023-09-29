“Our players deserve respect’ – Nigeria’s Sports Ministry engages Italy over Osimhen trolling

The Nigerian has had a difficult start to the season and missed a penalty in Napoli’s goalless draw against Bologna in Serie A last Sunday.

The Italian champions subsequently made a post on their TikTok account, where videos mocking Osimhen went viral. The first video contained silly content that put the photo of the striker on display and labelled him as a coconut.

In a separate video, he was ridiculed was appealing for the penalty against Bologna and then missing from the spot. Following massive backlash on social media, Napoli’s TikTok account deleted both videos, although the player’s agent Roberto Calenda has threatened legal action.

Osimhen was also captured snubbing his teammates when he arrived for Wednesday’s game against Udinese, before later scoring in the match.

However, the Sports Minister said his Ministry aims to ensure that athletes from Nigeria are not exposed to injustice, discrimination, and unfair trolling.

“Over the past weekend, the developments that came out of Napoli as it pertains to Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen saddened me greatly,” Owan-Enoh said in a statement.

“Moreso, my office is making efforts to reach Victor Osimhen directly as well, so as to understand firsthand what the issues are. We are committed to establishing the facts of the matter.”

He added: “I am also in touch with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, as well as the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, Ambassador Mfawa Abam. Together, we are employing diplomatic avenues with Italy for a more decorous approach in looking into the matter as it is.

“We are committed to ensuring our sportsmen and women are accorded the respect they deserve and are not exposed to injustice, discrimination, and unfair trolling, that could be detrimental to their career trajectory.”

Osimhen was linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, although he ultimately decided to stay at Napoli.