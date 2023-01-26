Origin 8 and Joseph Agbeko Foundation support street champions project

The integrated marketing communication firm provides a range of services, including advertising, marketing, PR, events management, market research, and creative solutions for both international and local clients.

The partnership between Origin 8 and the Joseph Agbeko Foundation will provide strategic support to boost awareness of the Street to Champions project and attract support from corporate Ghana and other stakeholders.

The first phase of the project will involve organizing a boxing eliminator event during the Easter period in 2023, with mini-matches held beforehand to select skilled and talented boxers to compete in the tournament.

The top two winners will be awarded trips to the United States to train at the legendary Roy Jones Gym and Antonio Tarva Gym, and will also receive boxing training gear from Everlast.

The second phase of the project is a local tournament organized in October, which will welcome fighters from all regions to compete for bragging rights and rewards.

The fight night will be held at the Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm in the Volta Region. The Streets to Champions project will focus exclusively on amateur boxers across the country.