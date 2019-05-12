Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs) successfully defended his WBO super bantamweight title at the Tucson Convention Center, putting a 12-round beating on Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs) until his trainercum father, Paul Dogboe, threw in the towel.

“I will not impose my will on him. However, I think he has had enough," Paul Dogboe told Joy Sports.

"I want him to return to school and continue his course and take another path in life. We worked hard but were unsuccessful at overcoming Navarette.”

Paul Dogboe added: “I have done my bit and had enough. I worked hard with my son but at this stage. I want to move on.”

Isaac Dogboe, however, expects to continue fighting, just not as a junior featherweight.

"Making super bantamweight is getting too difficult," Dogboe said. "My next fight, I will be moving up to [featherweight]. I will be much more comfortable there.

"All the credit to Navarrete. I thank him for giving me the opportunity to regain my title. It just didn't go my way tonight. I will be back at featherweight in a big way."