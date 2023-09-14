Samuel Takyi: I’m coming back to represent Ghana in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

His claims were, however, rejected by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who said part of the $20,000 was meant to be invested in his personal development, and not disbursed to him in cash.

Despite not being part of the Ghanaian team that went to Senegal to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, Takyi has now revealed that he’s ready to represent the country.

“I’m coming back to represent my country Ghana. Again team ST all the way to Paris. Here we come for Gold this time,” he announced on Twitter (X).

Takyi secured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entering the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.