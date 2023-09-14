The boxer has been in the news recently after demanding that the $20,000 promised by President Akufo-Addo when he won the bronze medal be paid before he joins Ghana’s boxing team for the Paris 2024 qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.
Samuel Takyi: I’m coming back to represent Ghana in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers
Ghana’s Olympic bronze-medallist Samuel Takyi says he’s now ready to represent the country in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers following the earlier confusion that surrounded his participation.
His claims were, however, rejected by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who said part of the $20,000 was meant to be invested in his personal development, and not disbursed to him in cash.
Despite not being part of the Ghanaian team that went to Senegal to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, Takyi has now revealed that he’s ready to represent the country.
“I’m coming back to represent my country Ghana. Again team ST all the way to Paris. Here we come for Gold this time,” he announced on Twitter (X).
Takyi secured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entering the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.
The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.
Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo, therefore, made him only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Satellites as a collective unit) Olympic medalist.
