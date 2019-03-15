The boxer paid a courtesy call on the former president on Wednesday to present his world title to him.

Rawlings congratulated Commey on his achievement, but advised him to stay away from smoking, drinking and womanising.

The ex-military leader urged the boxer to remain focused and work harder in other to reap the benefits of his outputs.

“Get a grip of yourself. It’s always easy to let your guard down when you get to the top. As an award-winning fighter pilot, I never allowed it to get to my head. I always felt there was something to learn. That’s the way it has been to this day,” Rawlings advised.

“Avoid drinking, smoking and womanising and hold yourself well so you can reap the fruits of your labour,” he added.

Earlier, Commey and his team visited President Akufo-Addo, where the boxer was given GHc50,000 and a car.

Rawlings commended the President for his gesture, while calling for more financial support for boxing and other less-popular sports.

“When the soul of this country wants to pick itself up, it manifests in sporting achievements, especially boxing,” he added.