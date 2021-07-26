Tokyo 2020: Ghana’s Sulemanu Tetteh beats Rosa Rodrigo to reach round of 16 of boxing event

Tetteh, who is the captain of the Black Bombers, scored a 3-2 victory after winning the last three rounds of the fight on Monday morning.

The victory against Rosa Rodrigo means the Ghanaian is now one step closer to the medal zone after losing in the first round of the Men's light flyweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, more Ghanaian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics are expected to kickstart their journey later today.

Nadia Eke will represent Ghana in the women’s triple jump competition, while Sansei Kwadjo Anani will compete in Judo.

Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi are Ghana’s representatives for the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay.

In swimming, Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi will compete in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, respectively.