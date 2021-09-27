WBO keeps denying me the chance to fight for world title – Joseph Agbeko laments

Agbeko’s last defeat came in 2013 against Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeax but he has since won each of his last nine bouts.

With the boxer still waiting for a shot at the world championship or an eliminator, he believes the sanctioning body hasn’t been fair to him.

“It is a sad situation because I was rated number one by the WBO for a very long time but they refused to give me the chance to fight for the world title,” Agbeko told the Graphic Sports.

“I even wrote letters to the WBO for them to let me fight for a title eliminator but all to no avail. I sometimes ask myself why they keep treating African boxers this way because we have contributed a lot to the growth of the sport globally.”

The former IBF Bantamweight champion was scheduled to take on the English boxer Paul Butler in June but the fight was called off due to visa issues.

Agbeko, however, insists he’ll keep working hard till he finally gets the opportunity to compete for a world title.