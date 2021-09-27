The 41-year-old is a two-time world champion, having fought 43 times, winning 38 and losing five in his career.
WBO keeps denying me the chance to fight for world title – Joseph Agbeko laments
Ghanaian boxer Joseph Agbeko has hit out at the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) over what he described as a deliberate attempt to deny him a world title shot.
Agbeko’s last defeat came in 2013 against Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeax but he has since won each of his last nine bouts.
With the boxer still waiting for a shot at the world championship or an eliminator, he believes the sanctioning body hasn’t been fair to him.
“It is a sad situation because I was rated number one by the WBO for a very long time but they refused to give me the chance to fight for the world title,” Agbeko told the Graphic Sports.
“I even wrote letters to the WBO for them to let me fight for a title eliminator but all to no avail. I sometimes ask myself why they keep treating African boxers this way because we have contributed a lot to the growth of the sport globally.”
The former IBF Bantamweight champion was scheduled to take on the English boxer Paul Butler in June but the fight was called off due to visa issues.
Agbeko, however, insists he’ll keep working hard till he finally gets the opportunity to compete for a world title.
“I think I still have something in me to give to boxing so I will continue pushing for my final opportunity at the world stage before considering retirement,” he added.
