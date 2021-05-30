If you missed it! Check out N'Golo Kanté's crazy numbers against Manchester City in Champions League final

On the night, Chelsea outclassed ManCity in all aspects of the game.

But the winners of the night also had on their side, French international, N’golo Kanté.

Kanté who was adjudged man of the match was very influential in the Blues win.

He was phenomenal on the night throughout the 90 minutes.

According to statistics from the match, N’golo made 100% of his tackles and completed 100% of his take-ons in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

He also did not concede a single foul against Pep Guardiola's side.

Below are N'Golo Kanté’s amazing numbers against Manchester City;

85% passing accuracy

53 touches

11 duels won (most)

10 ball recoveries (most)

4 aerials won (!)

3 tackles

2 touches in the opponet box

2 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won