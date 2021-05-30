If you missed it! Check out N'Golo Kanté's crazy numbers against Manchester City in Champions League final

Chelsea pipped the English champions by one goal to nil, courtesy, Kai Havertz in the first half at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Sports News & Updates | Pulse Ghana
The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final was an all-English affair between Manchester City and Chelsea.
Chelsea pipped the English champions by one goal to nil, courtesy, Kai Havertz in the first half at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.
On the night, Chelsea outclassed ManCity in all aspects of the game.
But the winners of the night also had on their side, French international, N’golo Kanté.
Kanté who was adjudged man of the match was very influential in the Blues win.
He was phenomenal on the night throughout the 90 minutes.
According to statistics from the match, N’golo made 100% of his tackles and completed 100% of his take-ons in the Champions League final against Manchester City.
He also did not concede a single foul against Pep Guardiola's side.
Below are N'Golo Kanté’s amazing numbers against Manchester City;
Chelsea will play Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on August 11, 2021.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh