The defender donated some items to the widows and widowers in the community he grew up in to cushion them in the COVID-19 crisis.

The items include bags of rice, bottles of soda and water, cartons of eggs, and tins of milk and milo.

The donation was done on behalf of Boye by his family, as the player is currently in France which is under strict lockdown protocols due to the pandemic.

READ ALSO: 24-year-old appointed as CEO of AshGold

John Boye currently plays for Metz in France.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed to 2,074 with 212 recoveries, according to data from the Ghana Health Service(GHS).

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced the closure of Ghana’s borders for an extra month, effective Monday, May 4, 2020.

The closure of the borders – land, sea, and air – will expire on May 31, 2020, President Akufo-Addo in an address to observe the May Day.

“This closure will not apply to goods, supplies, and cargo,” he said in the address.