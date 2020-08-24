The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder said he draws inspiration from Black Stars and Swansea playmaker, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew.

Answering questions on what drives him on Ajax TV, the former Nordsjaelland star mentioned the Black Stars captain as someone he looks up to.

'I have quite a few but I will say Andre Ayew. When I was growing up I looked up to him. Most of the time he motivated me as well,'' Kudus told Ajax TV in a Q&A session.

Kudus made a high profile move to the Eredivisie outfit this summer from Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland.

His transfer fee was reported to be €9 million.