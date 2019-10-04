The All African Games gold medalist hope to pick a spot for the final in the 4x100m race at the world stage.

The Ghana team will have to beat off competition from defending champions Great Britain, silver medalist from two years ago, USA, 2015 champions Jamaica and world relay champions Brazil, in Heat 1 on Friday, October 4.

Ghana will be represented by quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah.

For Ghana to qualify for the final, it has to finish in the first 4 with a good time to stand any chance of progressing.

Ghana’s 38.30 time is the 5th fastest time in their heat which is led by Great Britain’s 37.60, who have the world lead time this year.

The first three in each heat automatically advance to the final with the next two fastest runners joining them for Saturday, October 5 showdown.