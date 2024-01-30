Let's support Black Stars in good and bad times - MTN Ghana CEO urges Ghanaians

The MTN Ghana CEO didn't shy away from addressing the elephant in the room when asked if the teleco will continue to sponsor the national team’s shambolic performances in recent times.

But the MTN Ghana boss echoed a sentiment that goes beyond financial transactions. "When you support a team, you have to support them through the good and the bad times," he said.

According to him, the current tough times are an opportunity for collective support to rebuild the structures necessary for the Black Stars' success.

Adadevoh furthered expressed a deep sense of pride in the Black Stars, recognizing their significance in projecting Ghana on the global stage. He highlighted the few iconic elements consistently associated with Ghana – the Black Stars, Kwame Nkrumah, and sometimes Kofi Annan. The team represents more than just a football entity; it's a symbol of national identity and pride.