EURO 2024: Draw set, Germany face Scotland in opener

Germany, as the host nation, harbors ambitions of becoming the first country to secure victory on home soil since France achieved the feat in 1984. The tournament will kick off with an opening clash between Scotland and the host nation, Germany, promising a thrilling start to the competition.

The 17th edition of the European Championship will feature 51 matches, with the final slated to take place at the Munich Football Arena on July 14, 2024.

Teams from across the continent will vie for supremacy, showcasing their skill and determination to etch their names into the annals of European football history.

Football enthusiasts and nations alike eagerly await the kickoff of what promises to be a spectacular tournament filled with drama, skillful performances, and the pursuit of the coveted European championship.