ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

EURO 2024: Draw set, Germany face Scotland in opener

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The anticipation for Euro 2024 has reached a crescendo following the draw for the tournament, which has laid out the path to glory for the 24 nations set to compete in Germany for the prestigious title of European champions.

UEFA-EURO-2024
UEFA-EURO-2024

The draw took place at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, December 2, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested tournament. Hamburg, one of the ten EURO 2024 host cities, will host four group games and a quarter-final, adding to the city's significance in the championship.

Recommended articles

Germany, as the host nation, harbors ambitions of becoming the first country to secure victory on home soil since France achieved the feat in 1984. The tournament will kick off with an opening clash between Scotland and the host nation, Germany, promising a thrilling start to the competition.

The 17th edition of the European Championship will feature 51 matches, with the final slated to take place at the Munich Football Arena on July 14, 2024.

Teams from across the continent will vie for supremacy, showcasing their skill and determination to etch their names into the annals of European football history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Football enthusiasts and nations alike eagerly await the kickoff of what promises to be a spectacular tournament filled with drama, skillful performances, and the pursuit of the coveted European championship.

Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Thiago Silva is preparing to make his debut for Chelsea

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Andre Ayew reacts to red card on Le Havre debut, says he's pretty calm

‘I’m pretty calm’ – Andre Ayew reacts to red card on Le Havre debut

Al Ahly Vrs Medeama

Al Ahly thrash Medeama in CAF Champions League match