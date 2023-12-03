The draw took place at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, December 2, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested tournament. Hamburg, one of the ten EURO 2024 host cities, will host four group games and a quarter-final, adding to the city's significance in the championship.
EURO 2024: Draw set, Germany face Scotland in opener
The anticipation for Euro 2024 has reached a crescendo following the draw for the tournament, which has laid out the path to glory for the 24 nations set to compete in Germany for the prestigious title of European champions.
Germany, as the host nation, harbors ambitions of becoming the first country to secure victory on home soil since France achieved the feat in 1984. The tournament will kick off with an opening clash between Scotland and the host nation, Germany, promising a thrilling start to the competition.
The 17th edition of the European Championship will feature 51 matches, with the final slated to take place at the Munich Football Arena on July 14, 2024.
Teams from across the continent will vie for supremacy, showcasing their skill and determination to etch their names into the annals of European football history.
Football enthusiasts and nations alike eagerly await the kickoff of what promises to be a spectacular tournament filled with drama, skillful performances, and the pursuit of the coveted European championship.
