The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Ghana said that despite his great football prowess he never had the opportunity to looked up to any player while growing up as a footballer.

“I was not watching football I just came to play football. I played with Osei Kofi at the latter part. Just one match I think,” Polo told Pulse.com.gh.

Mohammed Polo’s exceptional football qualities attracted several praise and descriptions during his prime days as a footballer.

The former Hearts of Oak winger in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana enumerated the various nicknames the Ghanaian football loving fans and connoisseurs of the beautiful game called him.

Below is the list:

Maestro

Magician

Doctor

Professor

Wizard

Orchestra

Polo to Polo

Scorer of Important Goals

Wonder Boy

Darling Boy.

The goal video below show glimpses of what Mohammed Polo was made of

