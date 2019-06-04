StarTimes signed a 10-year deal with the GFA reportedly worth US$ 17.9 million, with an obligation to construct 10 training pitches across the country.

But everything in the agreement came to a stall following the ’Number 12’ documentary on Ghana football, indicting key stakeholders of the game.

Speaking to the media, Head of Marketing, Akofa Dzankui, explained why the construction of the 10 artificial pitches has delayed.

''Down the line there were discussions with the FA to review some parts of the contract and that has not been done.

“And as we all know, the normalization is still in process and we haven't gotten to the point where we have been called to the table yet.

''So when we are called back to the table I'm sure we will address all of that. There are many things we have to look out for, for our good and for the good of Ghana football,” she stated.