Twenty-three (23) players took part in the team’s first training session, which was held at the Jeber Ali Training Complex.

They include captain Andre Ayew, General Captain Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Majeed Waris, Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye and Caleb Ekuban.

The first batch of the Black Stars squad has arrived at the team’s base in Abu Dhabi to begin camping over the weekend.

The second batch of players also arrived on Monday morning from Accra to team up with the rest of the squad.

Ghana will play two friendly games against Namibia and South Africa, before finally heading for the AFCON in Egypt.

The Black Stars are preparing to take on the rest of Africa, as they bid to end a 37-year wait for continental glory.

Kwesi Appiah has already named a preliminary 29-man squad, which is expected to be pruned down to 23 before the tournament begins.

Thomas Partey the latest player to join the side at their Jabel Ali base.

The 2019 AFCON will be hosted in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Meanwhile, five more players – Richard Ofori, Ebenezer Ofori, Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, and Mubarak Wakaso are expected to join the team soon.