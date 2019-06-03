The Atletico Madrid midfielder is regarded as a future captain of the Ghana national team due to his confidence and professional displays on the field of play.

Partey made have made his international bow just three years ago, but he is already a local favourite and will be one of the stars to watch out for during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ahead of the tournament in Egypt, Pulse Sports profiles the eventful career of the combative midfielder.

Thomas Partey has been a part of the Black Stars since 2016 but already looks like a leader in the team. The midfielder is usually modest and quiet, yet is diligent in duty.

At 25, partey has made almost 200 senior appearances, having started his career at local side Odometah FC. The midfielder moved to Europe as a teenager in 2011, where he was taken into the Atletico Madrid youth team.

After spending two years at the club’s youth side, the Ghanaian was sent on loan to Mallorca. There, Partey played 37 games, scoring five goals.

Upon his return to Atletico Madrid, he was again loaned out to Almeria. And, following another impressive loan spell, Partey was finally given his chance at Atletico.

In 2015, manager Diego Simeone drafted the midfielder into the Atletico Madrid first team and he has since been a mainstay.

Partey started out as a defensive midfielder, but has developed into one of the best box-to-box midfielders on the continent. He remains Ghana’s highest scorer in the last two and half years.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a very productive stint with Atletico Madrid, winning the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with the side.

He also helped the club finished second in La Liga last season, ahead of rivals Real Madrid. Partey played over 40 matches in all competitions and contributed three goals and six assists in the process.

The midfielder also boasts an impressive scoring run for the Black Stars – something which would definitely delight Coach Kwesi Appiah.

In 17 international games, Partey has scored seven times, including a phenomenal hat-trick during a World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The Ghanaian’s role as a defensive midfielder means he does not often get the necessary credit for his exploits, but there is a reason why he was named among CAF’s 10 best players in Africa.

And as we build up to the 2019 AFCON, Partey is expected to be one of the shinning stars of the tournament.